Calendar  MX Manager

Black Friday Deals: 24MX

MX Vice Podcasts: Paris SX

Six MX Vice interviews from Paris

Black Friday deals have started on 24MX! Do not miss out.

Six protagonists reflect on an entertaining weekend in Paris in these exclusive MX Vice podcasts. Jason Anderson talks about his win, Zach Osborne discusses an impressive outing and Justin Hill touches on his stock motor. There is some MXGP talk in here as well, for those who want a bit of everything, as Jordi Tixier reveals that he is getting factory support from KTM! All of that can be found below.

Jason Anderson

Zach Osborne

Justin Brayton

Dylan Ferrandis

Justin Hill

Jordi Tixier

Interviews: Lewis Phillips | Lead Image: @Crunch724

MX Vice iTunes Podcast Badge
Fantasy MX Manager
Play & Win Prizes!