MX Vice Podcasts: Paris SX
Six MX Vice interviews from Paris
|Black Friday deals have started on 24MX! Do not miss out.
Six protagonists reflect on an entertaining weekend in Paris in these exclusive MX Vice podcasts. Jason Anderson talks about his win, Zach Osborne discusses an impressive outing and Justin Hill touches on his stock motor. There is some MXGP talk in here as well, for those who want a bit of everything, as Jordi Tixier reveals that he is getting factory support from KTM! All of that can be found below.
|Jason Anderson
|Zach Osborne
|Justin Brayton
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Justin Hill
|Jordi Tixier
Interviews: Lewis Phillips | Lead Image: @Crunch724