MX Vice Podcasts: Paris SX

Six protagonists reflect on an entertaining weekend in Paris in these exclusive MX Vice podcasts. Jason Anderson talks about his win, Zach Osborne discusses an impressive outing and Justin Hill touches on his stock motor. There is some MXGP talk in here as well, for those who want a bit of everything, as Jordi Tixier reveals that he is getting factory support from KTM! All of that can be found below.

Jason Anderson